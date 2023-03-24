Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Stock Down 1.0 %

VST opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -24.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $732,720. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

