Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

ETR:VNA opened at €17.51 ($18.83) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a 1-year high of €43.61 ($46.89).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

