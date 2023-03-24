Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Vontier has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $341,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

