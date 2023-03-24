Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) PT Lowered to $16.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 174.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Vor Biopharma stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 145,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $225.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

