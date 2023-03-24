Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $22.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $12.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

