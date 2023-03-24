Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Trading 4.7% Higher

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.57. 5,836,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,873,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -70.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

