Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Insider Todd Alfred Carter Sells 2,193 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $17,017.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Alfred Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Todd Alfred Carter sold 738 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $5,498.10.

On Monday, February 13th, Todd Alfred Carter sold 797 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $6,112.99.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Todd Alfred Carter sold 1,106 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $10,894.10.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

