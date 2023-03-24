Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,361,405.92 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96.

On Thursday, January 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,825. The company has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

