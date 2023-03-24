Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,218,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.24. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,503,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,800,408. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.