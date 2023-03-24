Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,503,132 shares of company stock worth $1,753,800,408 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

