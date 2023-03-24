Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.74 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $54.74 million and approximately $883,956.17 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017923 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,308,025 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

