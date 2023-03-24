Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 82,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,120,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Warby Parker Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $946.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $231,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,754,420.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,799 shares of company stock worth $10,509,992. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

