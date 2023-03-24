Wealth Management Resources Inc. Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

