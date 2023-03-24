Wealth Management Resources Inc. Purchases 1,041 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 265.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

MLPX opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $971.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

