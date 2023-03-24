Wealth Management Resources Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1,210.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FITE opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.98.

About SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

