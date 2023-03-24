Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.65 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.