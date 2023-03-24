Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

CWB opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $78.09.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

