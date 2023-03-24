Webster Bank N. A. Has $631,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.