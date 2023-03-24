Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Trading Up 3.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

