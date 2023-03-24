Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Premium Brands (PRBZF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Premium Brands (OTCMKTS: PRBZF):

3/20/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$114.00.

3/17/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$105.00 to C$111.00.

3/17/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$99.00 to C$98.00.

3/17/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$104.00.

2/13/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00.

2/9/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$122.00 to C$124.00.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Premium Brands stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 854. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

