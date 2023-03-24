Wells Fargo & Company Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $71.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNC. StockNews.com raised Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.39.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.10.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 29.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 39.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at $749,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

