Wells Fargo & Company Trims JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price to $2.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

JOANN Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of JOANN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,258. The company has a market cap of $75.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

About JOANN

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 21.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

