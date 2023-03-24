Wells Fargo & Company Trims JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price to $2.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.
JOANN Stock Down 11.8 %
Shares of JOANN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,258. The company has a market cap of $75.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
