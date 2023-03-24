Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 79,678 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,902. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.74. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

