Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 6,760 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

