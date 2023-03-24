Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.31. 846,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

