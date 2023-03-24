Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,628 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.10. 2,290,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167,531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

