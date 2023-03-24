Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.53. The company had a trading volume of 248,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

