Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $4.41 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,010,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,532. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $109.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.79.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

