Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $120.00. 2,427,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,409. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

