West Bancorporation Inc. Has $4.76 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,395. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

