Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.15), reports. The firm had revenue of C$50.87 million for the quarter.

Wi-Lan Price Performance

Wi-Lan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.