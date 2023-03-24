Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.80

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 469849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.