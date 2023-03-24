Willis Investment Counsel Has $26.58 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $94.36 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.95.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

