Willis Investment Counsel Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Fortinet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $6,816,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.4 %

Fortinet stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

