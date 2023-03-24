Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 463 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.89.

Shares of ACN opened at $271.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.34. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

