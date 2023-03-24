Willis Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 855,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of T opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

