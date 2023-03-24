Willis Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.21% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $12,078,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 96,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE RGA opened at $125.77 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.