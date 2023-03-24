Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 2.1% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $33,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $226.61 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

