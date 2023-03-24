Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.19% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $13,334,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.35.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

