Willis Investment Counsel Sells 1,089 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Logitech International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,483,000 after acquiring an additional 538,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after buying an additional 420,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after buying an additional 375,685 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1,896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 300,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LOGI. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush downgraded Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Logitech International Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.