Willis Investment Counsel Sells 2,108 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in APA were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 385.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of APA by 324.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,766 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of APA by 1,863.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.12.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.