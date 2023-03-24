Willis Investment Counsel Sells 791 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $102.73 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $94,017. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

