Willis Investment Counsel Takes Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

