Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 12,584 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. 505,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,479. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

