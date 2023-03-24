Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.65, but opened at $67.39. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wintrust Financial shares last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 46,439 shares changing hands.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after purchasing an additional 945,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.37.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.