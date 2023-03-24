Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 2,263.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

