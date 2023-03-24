Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WITGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 2,263.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Wipro (NYSE:WITGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

