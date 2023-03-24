WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $57.71

WPP plc (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.71, but opened at $55.91. WPP shares last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 13,274 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.99.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.