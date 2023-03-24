Wrapped Cardano Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,209.46 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001307 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $12.58 billion and $22,209.46 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,608,886,724 coins and its circulating supply is 34,722,911,965 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,608,886,723.951 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.36913941 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $46,965.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

