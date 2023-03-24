Wrapped Velas Price Reaches $0.0214 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $48.71 million and approximately $5,651.21 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Velas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.74 or 0.00356549 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,249.83 or 0.25916240 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02154741 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $8,857.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.