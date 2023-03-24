Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,906.64

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $49.36 million and $8,906.64 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00359489 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,428.11 or 0.26128902 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas launched on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02151269 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $9,932.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

